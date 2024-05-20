Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its solid financial standing and promising growth trajectory. With a current share price of $148.72, despite a slight daily decrease of 0.69%, Agilent Technologies Inc has shown a notable three-month appreciation of 15.43%. A detailed evaluation, anchored by the GF Score, positions Agilent Technologies Inc for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Agilent Technologies Inc boasts a GF Score of 93, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Agilent Technologies Inc's Business

Agilent Technologies Inc, with a market cap of $43.58 billion and annual sales of $6.74 billion, operates with a robust operating margin of 19.42%. Originally part of Hewlett-Packard, Agilent was established in 1999 and has since evolved into a leader in life sciences and diagnostics. The company's technologies cater to a diverse range of sectors including biopharmaceuticals, chemicals, and materials, as well as clinical labs and environmental agencies. Agilent's global presence is marked by significant operations in the U.S. and China.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Agilent Technologies Inc's financial resilience is evident through its Financial Strength rating. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at an impressive 14.22, indicating a strong ability to meet interest obligations. Furthermore, with an Altman Z-Score of 7.01, Agilent Technologies Inc is well-protected against financial distress. The strategic management of its debt, evidenced by a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.38, further underscores its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Agilent Technologies Inc's Profitability Rank is impressive, with an Operating Margin that has consistently improved over the past five years. The company's Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars reflects its stable operational performance. In terms of growth, Agilent's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 10.5% is commendable, outperforming 61.88% of its industry peers. This is complemented by a strong increase in EBITDA, highlighting its ongoing growth capabilities.

Conclusion

Considering Agilent Technologies Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score distinctly highlights the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors seeking similar opportunities can explore more companies with high GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.