On May 10, 2024, Sharon Barner, Vice President - Chief Administrative Officer of Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial), executed a sale of 2,390 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 20,770 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) is a global power leader that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components. The company's products are vital in various industries including transportation, construction, and agriculture.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cummins Inc were priced at $296.28, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $40.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 21.69, below the industry median of 23.64 but above the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Cummins Inc is estimated at $292.36, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there has been a trend of more insider selling than buying within the company, with 12 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Cummins Inc's stock performance and insider sentiment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.