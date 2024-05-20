Fortrea (FTRE) Faces Challenges Post-Spinoff, Lowers FY24 Guidance

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fortrea (FTRE, Financial), a contract research organization previously part of LabCorp (LH, Financial), has seen its shares drop to yearly lows following disappointing Q1 results and a reduction in FY24 revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts. This marks the first year-over-year revenue decline since its July 2023 spinoff, with a nearly 5% drop to $662.1 million, attributed to slower-than-expected recovery post a weak Q4.

FTRE is currently navigating several changes:

  • The company is distancing itself from LH and enhancing its own brand.
  • FTRE is selling its Enabling Services unit, Endpoint Clinical, to Arsenal Capital Partners, aiming to focus solely on Phase 1 to 4 clinical services and raising $345 million in the process.
  • Despite a robust drug development market and healthy biotech funding in Q1, FTRE missed its book-to-bill target of 1.2 due to some transactions not materializing.
  • The company has revised its FY24 revenue outlook downwards from $3.14-$3.21 billion to $2.79-$2.86 billion, citing timing issues, although it reports a growing opportunity pipeline in both quantity and dollar value.
  • FTRE is progressing in its transformation, anticipating overcoming spin-off complexities by 2025. It has exited about half of its transition service agreements (TSAs) with LH, which are impacting its margins, and plans to exit most of the remaining TSAs by end of 2024.

Despite these challenges, FTRE's strategic direction remains steady, but it may take additional quarters for business normalization.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.