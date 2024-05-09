Vice President Michelle Keating sold 12,000 shares of Kennametal Inc (KMT, Financial) on May 9, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $26.1 per share.

Kennametal Inc is a company that specializes in the manufacture and supply of tooling, engineered components, and advanced materials consumed in production processes. The company operates in various sectors including aerospace, earthworks, energy, industrial production, and transportation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Kennametal Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Kennametal Inc shares were trading at $26.1, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 19.17, which is lower than the industry median of 23.64.

According to the GF Value, Kennametal Inc is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, based on a GF Value of $28.84. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge market sentiment and potential future stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.