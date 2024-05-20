Vice President Sanjay Chowbey of Kennametal Inc (KMT, Financial) purchased 10,000 shares on May 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $26 per share.

Kennametal Inc is a company that specializes in the manufacture and supply of tooling, engineered components, and advanced materials consumed in production processes. The company operates in various sectors including aerospace, earthworks, energy, industrial production, and transportation.

The insider transaction history for Kennametal Inc shows a trend over the past year with 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells. The recent purchase by the insider indicates a notable transaction for the company.

On the valuation front, Kennametal Inc had a market cap of $2.04 billion on the day of the transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 19.17, positioned below the industry median of 23.64 but above the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Kennametal Inc is $28.84, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider buy could reflect the insider's confidence in the future performance and valuation of Kennametal Inc.

