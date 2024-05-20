Robert Bruce's Strategic Moves in Q1 2024: Spotlight on Xcel Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights into the Investment Shifts of Bruce & Co

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned investor behind Bruce & Co, has made notable adjustments to his investment portfolio in the first quarter of 2024. As the principal advisor to the Bruce Fund, which he manages alongside his son, Robert Jeffrey Bruce, their strategy primarily targets common stocks, high-yield and distressed debts, with occasional investments in long-term U.S. government securities. The fund's focus is on undervalued small- to mid-cap stocks, including convertible and distressed bonds, aiming for long-term holdings in companies poised for a turnaround.

1790109898919538688.png

Summary of New Buys

During this quarter, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio with two new stocks:

  • Bunge Global SA (BG, Financial) was the primary addition with 50,000 shares, making up 1.73% of the portfolio, valued at $5.13 million.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM, Financial) also saw an addition of 50,000 shares, accounting for about 1.06% of the portfolio, with a total value of $3.14 million.

Key Position Increases

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) also increased his stakes in two companies:

  • Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial) saw an addition of 15,000 shares, bringing the total to 45,000 shares. This 50% increase in share count had a 0.19% impact on the current portfolio, totaling $1.72 million in value.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR, Financial) was boosted by 10,000 shares, reaching a total of 150,000 shares. This 7.14% increase in share count amounted to a value of $6.98 million.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in three stocks, notably:

  • Xcel Energy Inc (XEL, Financial) was reduced by 100,000 shares, a 34.13% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.23%. The stock had an average trading price of $57.1 during the quarter, with a -3.18% return over the past three months and -8.86% year-to-date.
  • U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B, Financial) saw a reduction of 43,000 shares, an 8.02% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.07%. The stock traded at an average price of $64.42 during the quarter, with a 6.99% return over the past three months and a -5.76% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 37 stocks. The top holdings included 11.07% in U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B), 9.8% in Merck & Co Inc (MRK, Financial), 8.46% in AbbVie Inc (ABBV, Financial), 7.41% in Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial), and 6.64% in Duke Energy Corp (DUK, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated in eight industries: Healthcare, Utilities, Industrials, Financial Services, Communication Services, Consumer Defensive, Technology, and Basic Materials.

1790109939486846976.png

1790109959145549824.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.