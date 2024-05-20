Market Today: GameStop and AMC Surge Amid Meme Stock Frenzy

The major stock indices ended the day mixed after starting with initial gains, driven by recent positive momentum. The S&P 500 remained relatively unchanged compared to its previous close.

Market direction was unclear today as investors anticipated key economic indicators, including the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) set for release on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively at 8:30 ET.

Earnings reports are expected this week from notable Dow components: Home Depot (HD, Financial), which saw a decrease of 1.6% to $340.96, Cisco (CSCO, Financial) with a rise of 1.3% to $48.68, and Walmart (WMT, Financial) which slightly dropped by 0.1% to $60.41.

The New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations indicated a rise in inflation expectations from 3.0% to 3.3%, yet the Treasury market showed minimal reaction. The 10-year note yield decreased by two basis points to 4.48%, and the 2-year note yield by one basis point to 4.86%, providing some support to the equity market.

Despite the overall subdued market performance, some stocks like GameStop (GME, Financial) surged by 74.4% to $30.45, following a significant social media update by influencer "Roaring Kitty." Other stocks such as Beyond Inc (BYON, Financial), Koss Corp (KOSS, Financial), and AMC Entertainment (AMC, Financial) also saw substantial gains due to speculative trading.

Year-to-date performance of major indices:

S&P 500: +9.5%

Nasdaq Composite: +9.2%

S&P Midcap 400: +7.5%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +4.6%

Russell 2000: +1.7%

Guru Stock Picks

Chuck Akre has made the following transactions:

Reduce in ORLY by 3.08%

Add in CSGP by 0.08%

New position in UBER

Jefferies Group has made the following transactions:

Reduce in ITRI by 44.44%

Sold out in TDCX

Add in WWW by 78.39%

New position in CDRE

Robert Bruce has made the following transactions:

Reduce in XEL by 34.13%

Add in VICR by 50%

New position in BG

Diamond Hill Capital has made the following transactions:

Reduce in HCA by 3.95%

Sold out in WNS

Add in PFE by 36.51%

New position in SYY

David Nierenberg has made the following transactions:

Reduce in COOP by 14.43%

Sold out in BBW

Add in CLFD by 3.52%

Chuck Royce has made the following transactions:

Add in LAKE by 8.16%

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss has made the following transactions:

Reduce in TCBI by 6.98%

Sold out in IIIN

Add in LILA by 69.79%

New position in SATS

Wallace Weitz has made the following transactions:

Reduce in SPGI by 3.5%

Sold out in LILAK

Add in DHR by 0.83%

New position in VRSN

Third Avenue Management has made the following transactions:

Reduce in ICFI by 23.38%

Sold out in SPHR

Add in LXU by 66.5%

New position in LAZ

Donald Smith & Co has made the following transactions:

Reduce in VTOL by 8.86%

Sold out in CLS

Add in SPNT by 15.69%

New position in CRBG

Chris Davis has made the following transactions:

Reduce in INTC by 24.84%

Sold out in LTRPA

Add in REXR by 31.6%

Today's News

GameStop (GME, Financial) experienced a significant rally, surging 74.4% and briefly topping $35 per share, driven by a tweet from influential online figure Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty. This marks a dramatic increase from its earlier price below $11 at the start of the month. AMC (AMC, Financial) also saw a substantial rise, with its stock increasing by 78.4%, reigniting interest in meme stocks reminiscent of the 2021 trading frenzy.

Further emphasizing the meme stock movement, GameStop (GME, Financial) led a list of stocks with high short interest, showing a change of 73.91%. Other notable stocks on this list included Novavax (NVAX, Financial), AMC (AMC, Financial), and Tupperware Brands (TUP, Financial), all experiencing significant price movements. This list highlights stocks that are heavily shorted and thus potential targets for similar buying surges.

Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) shares dipped following news that Apple (AAPL, Financial) is nearing a deal with OpenAI to integrate advanced AI features into the next iPhone, potentially challenging Google’s dominance in search. This development could significantly impact Google's market share in mobile search, a critical revenue stream for the company.

BYD Company (BYDDF, Financial) has made headlines with its new Seagull electric vehicle, priced around $12K, which is gaining attention for its quality that rivals more expensive U.S. electric vehicles. The Seagull is expected to launch in the UK by 2025, marking a significant step for BYD in competing in global markets.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) saw an uptick, rising 2.6% as traders anticipate upcoming inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions. This movement reflects ongoing investor interest in cryptocurrencies as economic indicators fluctuate.

Walgreens Boots (WBA, Financial) experienced a sharp increase, up 6.4%, amid reports that the company is exploring the sale of its Boots chain in the UK, valued at approximately £7 billion. This move is part of Walgreens' broader strategy to optimize its asset portfolio and focus on core business areas.

ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM, Financial) reached a new 52-week high, benefiting from a broader surge in shipping stocks as freight rates continue to climb, driven by constrained supply and robust trade volumes. This trend underscores the ongoing recovery and demand in the global shipping industry.

Kenvue (KVUE, Financial) announced that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will completely exit its holdings in the company, exchanging a significant portion of Kenvue stock for debt. This move comes as Kenvue continues to streamline operations following its spin-off from JNJ.

Chinese officials have reportedly urged local tech firms to prioritize domestic over foreign AI chips, impacting major U.S. chipmakers like Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), Intel (INTC, Financial), and AMD (AMD, Financial). This directive is part of China's broader strategy to enhance its technological self-reliance amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

