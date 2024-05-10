Release Date: May 10, 2024

Positive Points

Innospec Inc (IOSP, Financial) reported strong double-digit operating income growth and margin improvement across all business segments.

The recent QGP acquisition is performing in line with expectations and was immediately accretive to earnings.

Fuel specialties segment showed improved gross and operating margins over the prior year, achieving results within targeted ranges.

Performance chemicals segment saw a significant increase in operating income, which more than doubled from the previous year due to increased sales and production volumes.

Innospec Inc (IOSP) demonstrated strong free cash generation with an operating cash inflow of $80.6 million before capital expenditures.

Negative Points

Total revenues for the first quarter decreased by 2% year-over-year, from $509.6 million to $500.2 million.

In the second quarter, significant headwinds are expected in production chemicals activity, which will substantially lower operating income compared to previous quarters.

Performance chemicals faced an adverse price mix of 14% due mainly to lower raw material costs flowing through to selling prices.

Corporate costs increased from the previous year, attributed mainly to the growth and timing of IT expenditure and higher performance-related remuneration.

Oilfield services segment experienced a decrease in gross margins by 4.2 percentage points from the previous year due to a weaker sales mix.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more detail on what you're seeing in the performance chemicals business, particularly regarding customer order patterns and trends?

A: (Patrick Williams - President, CEO, Director) We're observing positive trends and an uptick in orders, especially in personal care and home care globally. Destocking appears to be behind us, and we anticipate continued improvement and strong order patterns moving into Q2.

Q: Could you elaborate on the impact of raw material costs and price mix in the performance chemicals segment?

A: (Ian Cleminson - CFO, Executive VP) Year-over-year, we've seen lower raw material costs, which are now starting to reflect in our revenue lines. We expect raw material costs to stabilize and the price mix to flatten out through the year.

Q: What are your expectations for the oilfield business for the rest of the year, considering the Q2 outlook?

A: (Ian Cleminson - CFO, Executive VP) We expect a lower operating income in Q2 but anticipate returning to our target range of $15 million to $20 million per quarter in operating income for Q3 and Q4.

Q: Can you clarify the disparity between gross margin and operating income performance in the oilfield segment?

A: (Ian Cleminson - CFO, Executive VP) The disparity is due to a slowdown in production chemicals, which are cost-intensive. However, other segments performed well, maintaining costs and helping improve year-over-year operating income.

Q: What contributed to the margin improvement in the fuel specialties segment?

A: (Patrick Williams - President, CEO, Director) The improvement is attributed to different end markets, not just jet fuel. It's a combination of lower raw materials, steady prices, and increased volumes across various markets.

Q: Could you discuss the growth opportunities in the fuel specialties segment mentioned in the press release?

A: (Patrick Williams - President, CEO, Director) Key growth areas include IMO products and Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) technologies, particularly in Eastern European markets. These products are gaining traction and contributing to growth.

