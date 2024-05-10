On May 10, 2024, Michael Sestrick, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Balchem Corp (BCPC, Financial), sold 1,929 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Balchem Corp (BCPC, Financial) is a company that specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,029 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at Balchem Corp, where there have been nine insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Balchem Corp were trading at $154.45 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 43.63, which is above both the industry median of 24.03 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $143.70, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.