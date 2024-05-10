On May 10, 2024, Yoav Landman, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), sold 15,100 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 627,569 shares and has not purchased any shares.

JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial) specializes in providing software release automation solutions that allow developers to efficiently manage and release software updates. The company's platform is designed to improve the speed, reliability, and security of software releases.

On the day of the sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were priced at $33.27, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.694 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 87 insider sells at JFrog Ltd, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase new ones.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.