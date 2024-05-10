On May 10, 2024, Avi Zeevi, Director at Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO, Financial), executed a sale of 29,354 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 423,696 shares and has not made any purchases.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial services company, providing online money transfer and digital payment services. The company facilitates cross-border transactions in multiple currencies for small and medium-sized businesses, online sellers, freelancers, and others.

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc were priced at $5.9 on the day of the sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $2.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.17, which is below both the industry median of 27 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Payoneer Global Inc is $6.31, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The insider transaction history for Payoneer Global Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with 28 insider sells recorded during the same period.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.