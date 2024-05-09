On May 9, 2024, Jeffrey Strom, Executive Vice President of Building Materials Distribution at Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) is a manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials. The company operates through two main segments: Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution, providing a range of products and services to the construction industry.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 4,554 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. This sale is part of a broader trend observed at Boise Cascade Co, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Boise Cascade Co were trading at $135 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.99, below both the industry median of 16.56 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Boise Cascade Co's stock is estimated at $63.86, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.11.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and valuation metrics within the building materials industry.

