Unveiling IES Holdings (IESC)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to IES Holdings (IESC)'s Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

IES Holdings Inc (IESC, Financial) recently experienced a significant daily loss of 10.62%, yet it boasts a remarkable three-month gain of 76.99%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.63, investors might wonder if the stock is significantly overvalued. This analysis delves into the intrinsic valuation of IES Holdings, encouraging readers to explore whether its current market price justifies the underlying financial metrics and business performance.

Company Overview

IES Holdings Inc operates through subsidiaries that design and install integrated electrical and technology systems while providing infrastructure products and services. With a primary focus on the Residential segment, IES Holdings generates the majority of its revenue from electrical and HVAC installations in housing and multi-family complexes, including residential solar power solutions. This segmental breakdown sets the stage for evaluating the company's stock against its GF Value, an estimated fair trading value.

1790174162501922816.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. When the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value line, it suggests an overvaluation, predicting potentially lower future returns. Conversely, trading below this line indicates undervaluation, suggesting higher potential returns. Currently, with a stock price of $162.95 and a market cap of $3.30 billion, IES Holdings appears significantly overvalued compared to its GF Value of $70.01.

1790174145192030208.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health minimizes the risk of capital loss. IES Holdings boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.78, ranking favorably within its industry. This strong balance sheet is reflected in a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 by GuruFocus, suggesting a strong capacity to manage debt and fund operations.

1790174180696813568.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

IES Holdings has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past decade, with a notable operating margin of 8.59%, outperforming many peers in the construction industry. This profitability, coupled with a 3-year average revenue growth rate better than 88.61% of industry competitors, underscores the company's effective management and competitive edge.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

An essential metric for investors is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). IES Holdings has an ROIC of 25.36, significantly higher than its WACC of 12.65, indicating efficient value creation from its invested capital.

1790174198006706176.png

Conclusion

Despite the robust financial health, strong profitability, and promising growth, the current stock price of IES Holdings (IESC, Financial) suggests a significant overvaluation. Investors should consider this analysis carefully when making investment decisions. For a deeper understanding of IES Holdings' financial health and market performance, explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.