Full Year 2024 Raubex Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ntombi Msiza - Raubex Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to our results webinar for the year ended 29 February 2024. It is a great pleasure to present to you the results for the financial year ended 29 February 2024. Thank you very much for joining us. As is customary, I will make some high-level remarks, then hand over to Sam Ordendaal, who will take you through the financial performance and Dirk Lourens, our operational overview.



I will then come back with the review of our outlook, order book and value proposition which speaks to our strategy. Feel free to post your questions during the duration of the session, and we will respond at the end.



Starting with some reflections from my side, the group has really delivered yet another pleasing set of results. As you would have seen this year, Raubex celebrates 50 years of excellence and growth, and absolute testimony to the resilience of the group. The group's performance has been commendable, particularly given the myriad of challenges faced by the country, as well as the