Q1 2024 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Burford Capital First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer. Christopher, you may begin your conference.



Christopher Bogart - Burford Capital Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you very much, and hello, everybody. As usual, I'm joined by Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer; and Jordan Licht, Burford's Chief Financial Officer. And in fact, Jordan and I are delighted to be coming to you live from beautiful Copenhagen today, where we have spent the day with investors here, one of Burford's groupings of investors in Continental Europe and it's a lovely day here.



Quarterly results, as we've said before, we are going to do these calls in what is at least for us we hope a fairly short and efficient manner. The slides really do, on these