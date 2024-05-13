Q1 2024 NET Power Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the NET Power Inc first quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Bryce Mendez. Please go ahead.



Bryce Mendez - NET Power Inc. - IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NET Power's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me on the call today, we have our Chief Executive Officer, Danny Rice; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Brian Allen; and our Chief Financial Officer, Akash Patel. Today, we issued our earnings release for the first quarter of 2024, which can be found on our Investor Relations website, along with this presentation at ir.netpower.com.



During this call, our remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our SEC filings. Please note that we assume no obligation to