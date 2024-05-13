Q1 2024 Urogen Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to the UroGen Pharma first quarter 2024 earnings call.



Vincent Perrone - Urogen Pharma Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to UroGen Pharma's first quarter 2024 financial results and business update conference call. Earlier this morning we issued a press release providing an overview of our corporate highlights and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The press release can be accessed on the investors portion of our website.



Joining me today are Liz Barrett, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Mark Schoenberg, Chief Medical Officer; Jeff Bova, Chief Commercial Officer; and Dong Kim, Chief Financial Officer.



During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These may include statements