Q1 2024 Capricor Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Capricor Therapeutics First-Quarter 2024 earnings call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to A.J. Bergman. Please go ahead.



Anthony Bergmann - Capricor Therapeutics Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we start, I would like to state that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation. These statements may include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of our product candidates, our future research and development plans, including our anticipated conduct and timing of preclinical and clinical studies, our enrollment of patients in our clinical studies, our plans to present or report additional data, our plans regarding regulatory filings, potential regulatory developments involving our product candidates, revenue and