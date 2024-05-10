On May 10, 2024, Steven Kaplan, a Director at Morningstar Inc (MORN, Financial), sold 1,250 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,500 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Morningstar Inc (MORN, Financial) is a global financial services firm that provides an array of investment-research and investment-management services. The company's offerings include data, research, ratings, and tools necessary for the global investment community to make informed financial decisions.

As of the latest transaction, shares of Morningstar Inc were priced at $298.13, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $12.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 59.88, significantly above both the industry median of 19.43 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $296.69, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends for Morningstar Inc, there have been no insider purchases and 59 insider sales over the past year. This pattern of transactions provides insights into the insider sentiment towards the stock.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, adjustments are made based on past returns and growth, along with future performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

