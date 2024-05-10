On May 10, 2024, Yehuda Buchalter, Director at VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial), sold 1,600 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial) specializes in domain name registry services and internet security, providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, among others.

The shares were sold at a price of $170.01 each, resulting in a total amount of $272,016. The sale decreased the insider's holdings in the company significantly, aligning with a broader trend of insider sales over the past year. Over the same period, the insider has sold a total of 1,601 shares and has not purchased any shares.

VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $17.04 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.02, which is below both the industry median of 27 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial) is estimated at $235.53 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The insider transaction history for VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial) shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 51 insider sells recorded during the same timeframe.

This recent transaction by Director Yehuda Buchalter continues the trend of insider sales at VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial), providing an interesting point of data for investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

