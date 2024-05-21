Vice President & Controller Adewale Oshodi of International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial) sold 6,212 shares of the company on May 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $62.06 each.

International Seaways Inc operates a fleet of tankers for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products.

Following this transaction, the insider has a total of 0 shares remaining in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,212 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The transaction history for International Seaways Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the sale, International Seaways Inc had a market cap of approximately $3.06 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 5.77, below the industry median of 11.36.

The GF Value of the stock is $48.25, indicating that at a price of $62.06, International Seaways Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

