Christopher Kay, Sr. Executive Vice President of M&T Bank Corp (MTB, Financial), sold 1,821 shares of the company on May 10, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

M&T Bank Corp (MTB, Financial) is a financial holding company that provides banking services to individuals, corporations, and institutions. The company operates branches across several states, offering a range of financial products including loans, deposits, and investment services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,821 shares and has not purchased any shares. The recent sale occurred when shares were priced at $153.78, resulting in a market cap of approximately $25.66 billion for M&T Bank Corp.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.40, which is above the industry median of 9.65. This ratio is also below the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of M&T Bank Corp is estimated at $173.36 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The insider transaction history for M&T Bank Corp shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 23 insider sells over the past year.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

