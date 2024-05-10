On May 10, 2024, Devkumar Ganguly, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Jackson Financial Inc (JXN, Financial), sold 13,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Jackson Financial Inc (JXN, Financial) specializes in retirement products and services, aiming to enhance the financial freedom of its clients in their retirement years. The company operates primarily in the United States, offering a range of annuities and investment products.

The shares were sold at a price of $75.67, valuing the transaction at approximately $983,710. This sale by the insider has followed a pattern observed over the past year, where there have been more insider sales than buys within the company. Specifically, there have been six insider sales and only one insider buy in the last twelve months.

The market cap of Jackson Financial Inc stands at $5.74 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 1.99, which is below the industry median of 12.225. This ratio is also above the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Jackson Financial Inc is $23.46 per share, making the current price of $75.67 significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.23.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.