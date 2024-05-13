Release Date: May 13, 2024

Positive Points

Development of utility-scale and fresh projects remains on track, indicating effective project management and adherence to timelines.

Expansion of the total addressable market is occurring faster than anticipated, suggesting a growing demand for NET Power Inc's technology and services.

Favorable government policies and evolving regulations, such as the EPA's new emission rules, are likely to benefit NET Power Inc by increasing the need for their low-emission power solutions.

Significant advancements in product and project development, including progress on the Maestro interconnection application for OP1, which is critical for improving grid reliability.

Strong financial position with $625 million in cash and investments, providing a solid foundation for continued development and operational activities.

Negative Points

The high interest rate environment, although currently beneficial for offsetting corporate spend through interest income, is not expected to last, which could lead to increased cash flow used in operations.

Potential challenges in scaling up manufacturing to meet future demand, which is critical for the commercial success of NET Power Inc.

Dependence on regulatory approvals and market conditions that could affect the timing and deployment of new projects.

Ongoing need for significant capital expenditures, estimated at around $200 million for initial project investments, which could impact financial resources.

Complexities involved in integrating new technologies such as the air separation unit with existing systems, requiring careful management to avoid technical or operational setbacks.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details about the interconnection filing for the Maestro project, specifically its geographic location and any associated filings for carbon sequestration?

A: Danny Rice, CEO of NET Power, explained that the specific location is not disclosed for competitive reasons but mentioned it is in the northern MISO region. He also noted that Class 6 sequestration permits are expected to be filed in 2024, emphasizing the critical need for clean baseload power in that area.

Q: Could you elaborate on recent customer conversations, especially given the increasing total addressable market and the demand from data centers and reshoring manufacturing?

A: Danny Rice highlighted ongoing discussions with tech companies needing baseload power for data centers, which have intensified recently. He also mentioned dialogues with the utility and power industry, emphasizing the growing realization of baseload power as a scarce resource and the lack of clean, affordable baseload options currently available.

Q: Regarding OP1, is there a committed counterparty, or is NET Power funding it in the early stages?

A: Brian Allen, COO of NET Power, indicated that the commitment for OP1, potentially the second or third project, is still under discussion. The focus is on strategic partnerships that could lead to a larger market accommodating multiple NET Power plants.

Q: Can you discuss the expected cash burn and CapEx for 2024, especially considering the high interest rate environment?

A: Akash Patel, CFO of NET Power, detailed the financial strategy, noting a cash burn from operations of approximately $2.7 million for the quarter, offset by cash interest received. He discussed ongoing capital expenditures related to Project Permian and the strategic management of cash flow amid fluctuating interest rates.

Q: What are your thoughts on the supply and demand dynamics for dispatchable generators over the next few years, considering regulatory and market changes?

A: Danny Rice provided a comprehensive view on the challenges and opportunities in scaling dispatchable power generation, emphasizing the critical role of natural gas and the potential impact of EPA regulations on fostering low-carbon solutions like NET Power’s technology.

Q: Could you provide an update on the integration and testing with the air separation unit provider for Project Permian?

A: Brian Allen explained that the focus is on technical integration and finalizing the commercial model, ensuring that the air separation unit is seamlessly integrated into the standard plant design, which is crucial for the scalability and replication of future projects.

