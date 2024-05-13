Release Date: May 13, 2024

Positive Points

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO, Financial) is on track to file a BLA for INO-3107 in the second half of this year under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.

The FDA has provided positive feedback on the proposed confirmatory trial design for INO-3107, allowing the trial to proceed as planned.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has successfully raised approximately $33 million through an offering of common stock and prefunded warrants, strengthening its financial position.

The company has made significant progress in reducing its total operating spend, with a 29% decrease compared to the previous year, demonstrating effective cost management.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has a robust pipeline with other promising candidates like INO-3112, which is advancing towards a Phase 3 trial in combination therapy for throat cancer.

Negative Points

Despite advancements, the actual results of clinical trials and regulatory approvals could materially differ due to various risk factors outlined by the company.

The need for a placebo-controlled study for INO-3107 could potentially extend the timeline for full market approval in Europe, as indicated by European regulators.

The operational net cash burn is projected to be approximately $30 million for the second quarter of 2024, indicating ongoing significant expenditures.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) still faces the challenge of enrolling approximately 100 patients for the INO-3107 confirmatory trial, which could impact the trial's timeline.

There is uncertainty regarding the effect of HPV vaccines on the incidence of RRP, which could influence the long-term demand for INO-3107.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's the effect of HPV vaccines on recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) rates, and how does this impact Inovio's strategy?

A: Jacqueline Shea, President and CEO of Inovio, explained that while HPV vaccines have reduced pediatric RRP rates in countries with high vaccination rates like Australia, vaccination levels have stalled in many high-income countries. Additionally, RRP has three main age peaks, and many adults were not eligible for vaccination when the vaccines were rolled out. This means a significant portion of the population remains unprotected, and RRP will continue to be a concern for decades. Inovio sees ongoing relevance for its treatments in this landscape.

Q: Can you provide details on the operational expenditure and expectations for it to increase due to advancing Phase 3 trials?

A: Peter Kies, CFO, noted that Inovio's operational expenditure increased by $4 million this quarter, primarily due to accelerated commercial activities. He anticipates this expenditure to remain consistent, with potential increases as Phase 3 trials progress, particularly for INO-3112.

Q: What are the requirements for the device component of the BLA submission for INO-3107?

A: Michael John Sumner, CMO, stated that the device component needs to meet current standards and regulations. He highlighted that the Selectra device has been used in previous Phase 3 studies, providing substantial data on its performance in clinical settings.

Q: What are the enrollment expectations for the confirmatory trial of INO-3107?

A: Sumner mentioned targeting approximately 100 patients, similar to the recruitment rate of the Phase 1/2 study. The trial will expand beyond the initial eight sites, aiming to complete enrollment swiftly to meet commercial product availability timelines.

Q: How does Inovio view the competitive landscape, particularly regarding the administration method of INO-3107 compared to subcutaneous routes?

A: Mark Twyman, Chief Commercial Officer, and Jacqueline Shea discussed that feedback from physicians and patients indicates that the Selectra device is not seen as a barrier to treatment. It is considered quick, easy, and tolerable, fitting well within the existing practices of healthcare providers.

Q: What are the powering assumptions and effect size considerations for the INO-3107 confirmatory trial?

A: Sumner explained that the trial would use a two-to-one randomization to limit the number of patients not receiving active treatment. The design is based on data from the Phase 1/2 study and additional three-year data, providing a robust safety margin for demonstrating the desired effect size.

