Peraso Inc (PRSO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Surpassing Revenue Expectations and Strategic Wins

Peraso Inc (PRSO) showcases a robust Q1 2024 performance with revenue growth and strategic advancements in mmWave technology.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Net Revenue: $2.8 million, above the midpoint of guidance.
  • Product Revenue: $2.7 million from memory ICs and mmWave ICs and antenna modules.
  • Royalty and Other Revenue: $0.1 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: Increased to 46.4%.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 66.4%, excluding certain expenses.
  • GAAP Operating Expenses: $4.9 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $3.5 million, excluding stock-based compensation and amortization.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $2 million or $1.7 per share.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss: $1.6 million or $0.83 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $1.4 million.
  • Q2 Revenue Forecast: Expected to be between $3.7 million to $4 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Peraso Inc (PRSO, Financial) reported a sequential increase in first quarter revenue, surpassing the midpoint of their guidance due to improved customer demand for mmWave products and increased shipments of memory IC products.
  • The company has a significant remaining backlog of non-cancelable purchase orders for end-of-life memory IC products, expected to provide meaningful revenue and cash flow through the first quarter of 2025.
  • Peraso Inc (PRSO) has secured multiple new customer engagements for its mmWave solutions, indicating potential for growth and market expansion.
  • The company successfully launched the DUNE platform, addressing network access issues in densely populated urban areas, with initial positive feedback and proof-of-concepts shipped to multiple WISPs in Africa.
  • Peraso Inc (PRSO) has achieved notable design wins, including Panasonic's adoption of their X710 mmWave chipset, validating their leading technology in the industry.

Negative Points

  • Despite improvements, Peraso Inc (PRSO) reported a GAAP net loss of $2 million for the first quarter of 2024, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
  • The company faces intense competition in the mmWave market, particularly in international markets like Africa and India, where local competitors may also be present.
  • There are uncertainties in the memory IC segment, as it is nearing its end-of-life with final shipments expected by the first quarter of 2025, which could affect future revenue streams.
  • The gross margin, although improved, is affected by inventory write-downs and the mix of product sales, which could fluctuate depending on the product mix and market conditions.
  • Peraso Inc (PRSO) is dependent on the successful ramp-up and expansion of new products like the DUNE platform and mmWave solutions, which involve risks related to customer acceptance and technical challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the expected volumes for millimeter wave products as Peraso ramps up, particularly looking into next year?
A: Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso, mentioned that based on third-party research, the market could see about 4 million units per year in fixed wireless, and Peraso aims to capture about a quarter of that market. This goal is set for the next 12 to 18 months.

Q: Can you discuss the competitive landscape, especially in markets like Africa and India?
A: Ron Glibbery highlighted Peraso's dominant position in the 60 GHz technology sector, particularly emphasized by the Panasonic design win, which he believes significantly validates their technology and market position.

Q: What is Peraso's go-to-market strategy, especially considering new sectors like aerospace and defense?
A: Ron Glibbery explained that Peraso's strategy is focused on fixed wireless broadband and military applications, where millimeter wave technology offers advantages due to its focused transmissions, which are beneficial in stealth operations. He also noted emerging opportunities in consumer electronics for high-performance video applications.

Q: How are inventory levels at major customers affecting the millimeter wave business?
A: Ron Glibbery acknowledged a buildup of inventory but sees improvement, expecting momentum to pick up in the latter part of the year as sales of 60 GHz products increase.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margin sustainability given the high mix of memory sales?
A: James Sullivan, CFO of Peraso, indicated that gross margins would benefit from memory sales, targeting over 50% margins, with memory products potentially reaching up to 70% at times.

Q: Could you provide more details on the revenue breakdown between millimeter-wave and memory products?
A: James Sullivan specified that in the first quarter, out of $2.68 million in product revenue, approximately $2.38 million was from memory products and around $300,000 from millimeter wave ICs and modules.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.