On May 10, 2024, Donald Olsen, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Cricut Inc is a company that designs and markets a system of machines, accessories, and materials that enable users to complete a variety of creative and DIY projects. The company's offerings include cutting machines such as the Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore, along with design apps and accessories that allow users to cut, write, and score materials to create personalized crafts.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cricut Inc were trading at $7.05, giving the company a market cap of $1.55 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 24.72, slightly above the industry median of 23.875.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Cricut Inc is $7.73 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The insider transaction history for Cricut Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 16 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

This recent sale by the insider continues the trend of insider sales at Cricut Inc, which could be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring insider behaviors and company stock valuation.

