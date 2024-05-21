Equinor ASA's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Equinor ASA's Dividends

Equinor ASA (EQNR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on 2024-05-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-15. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Equinor ASA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Equinor ASA Do?

Equinor is a Norway-based integrated oil and gas company. It has been publicly listed since 2001, but the government retains a 67% stake. Operating primarily on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, the firm produced 2.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 (53% liquids) and ended 2023 with 5.2 billion barrels of proven reserves (49% liquids). Operations also include offshore wind, solar, oil refineries and natural gas processing, marketing, and trading.

A Glimpse at Equinor ASA's Dividend History

Equinor ASA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2002. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Equinor ASA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Equinor ASA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.19% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.54%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Equinor ASA's annual dividend growth rate was 23.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 3.80% per year. And over the past decade, Equinor ASA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -0.10%.

Based on Equinor ASA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Equinor ASA stock as of today is approximately 5.05%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Equinor ASA's dividend payout ratio is 0.38.

Equinor ASA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Equinor ASA's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Equinor ASA's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Equinor ASA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Equinor ASA's revenue has increased by approximately 45.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 88.85% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Evaluating Equinor ASA's Dividend Viability

Considering Equinor ASA's consistent dividend payments, robust growth metrics, and a solid payout ratio, the company's dividends appear sustainable. These factors, combined with its strong profitability, position Equinor ASA favorably for future growth and stability. For investors seeking dividend-paying stocks with potential for appreciation, Equinor ASA presents a compelling case.

