Release Date: May 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial) reported strong financial performance with a GAAP gross margin of 66%, increasing to 71% with adjustments, and a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $32 million.

The company has achieved significant organic growth and robust expansion at its mining facilities, with a current combined self-mining hash rate of 8 exahash per second, expected to rise to over 13 exahash per second.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) is leveraging its energy infrastructure for diversified growth, including a pilot phase for high-performance computing (HPC) applications, aiming to expand its revenue streams beyond Bitcoin mining.

The company has secured a favorable miner purchase and option agreement with Bitmain, ensuring the delivery of new mining machines and favorable pricing for future expansions.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) has reduced its debt significantly, with over $70 million reduced since the start of the fourth quarter of the previous year, enhancing its financial stability and reducing interest expenses.

Negative Points

Despite strong growth, TeraWulf Inc (WULF) faces significant competition in both the Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing markets, which could impact future profitability and market share.

The company's reliance on the volatile cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin, poses risks to its revenue stability, especially with fluctuating Bitcoin prices and mining difficulties.

Operational risks associated with the expansion of mining facilities and infrastructure, including potential delays or increased costs that could affect profitability.

While TeraWulf Inc (WULF) is expanding into high-performance computing, the initial capital outlay and the time required to establish profitability in this new venture could strain financial resources.

The need for continuous technological upgrades in mining equipment to maintain competitiveness adds ongoing capital expenditure requirements, which could impact cash flow.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the seasonality of power costs and what percentage of the power is subject to seasonality?

A: Patrick Fleury, CFO of TeraWulf Inc, explained that of the 210 megawatts in operation, 50 megawatts at Nautilus have fixed power costs at $0.02, while the remaining 160 megawatts at Lake Mariner have floating power costs, generally reflecting Zone A power prices in New York. Seasonal variations are primarily due to heating and cooling demands, with higher costs in winter and lower in shoulder months like the second and fourth quarters. The company expects an average power cost of $0.035 per kilowatt-hour for the year, consistent with the previous year's average of $0.032.

Q: With the focus on HPC-AI, what scale of revenue do you foresee for this segment, and what is the expected business model?

A: Patrick Fleury indicated that the HPC-AI segment could potentially generate hundreds of millions in revenue, with a focus on the co-location business model as outlined in the middle column of their business strategy. This model involves less capital intensity and a longer payback period compared to other models, but it offers stable revenue through partnerships rather than direct operation. The company is currently exploring this model through pilot projects like the 2-megawatt and upcoming 10-megawatt facilities to refine their strategy.

Q: How does TeraWulf plan to manage its debt and what are the prospects for refinancing?

A: Patrick Fleury discussed TeraWulf's strategy to manage debt through free cash flow, which is expected to cover all debt obligations within the year. The company is open to refinancing options, especially as they expand into the HPC-AI business, which could offer more favorable financing conditions due to its stable revenue model. The focus remains on reducing debt to strengthen the company's financial position.

Q: What is TeraWulf's approach to potential acquisitions or partnerships following the halving event in the Bitcoin mining industry?

A: Paul Prager, CEO of TeraWulf, emphasized the company's focus on executing its current business plan rather than seeking acquisitions. He highlighted the importance of cultural fit and alignment with TeraWulf's strategic focus on low-cost, carbon-free energy. While the company remains open to discussions within the industry, its primary goal is to optimize its existing operations and maintain strategic discipline.

Q: Can you provide details on the financing and growth expectations for the WULF Compute initiative?

A: Nazar Khan, COO of TeraWulf, explained that the initial $5 million investment in WULF Compute covers the construction of a 2-megawatt pilot facility and the design of a 10-megawatt facility. These projects are part of a broader strategy to scale the business to potentially hundreds of megawatts, focusing on designing data centers that meet future GPU requirements and leveraging TeraWulf's existing energy infrastructure.

Q: What are the implications of the recent Bitcoin halving on TeraWulf's operations and financial strategy?

A: Patrick Fleury addressed the impact of the Bitcoin halving by emphasizing TeraWulf's continued profitability and operational efficiency. He suggested that the halving would further differentiate profitable mining operations from less efficient ones, potentially influencing financing options and investment in the sector. TeraWulf's strategy focuses on maintaining low operational costs and maximizing returns from its mining activities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.