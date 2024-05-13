Q4 2024 Agilysys Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Agilysys 2024 fourth quarter and full fiscal year conference call. As a reminder, today's conference may be recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jessica Hennessy, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations at Agilysys. You may begin.



Jessica Hennessy - Agilysys Inc - Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations



Thank you, Michelle, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining the Agilysys 2024 fourth quarter and full fiscal year conference call. We will get started in just a moment with management's comments, but before doing so, let me read the Safe Harbor language. Some statements made on today's call will be predictive and are intended to be made as forward-looking within the Safe Harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial guidance.



Although the company believes that its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to