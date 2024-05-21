Jack in the Box (JACK) Rallies After Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Jack in the Box (JACK, Financial) witnessed a notable uptick in its stock value following a second-quarter earnings report that surpassed gloomy expectations. Despite facing a 35% decline earlier this year, the company, a dominant player in California with over 40% of its outlets located there, is currently navigating through the challenges imposed by a new state law. This regulation, effective from April, mandates fast food chains to increase their minimum hourly wage to $20, significantly impacting operational costs.

The wage hike has compelled Jack in the Box and other similar businesses to escalate their menu prices, especially when lower-income consumers are limiting their spending due to persistent high inflation. Additionally, operational hiccups included a delay in the re-launch of the popular Smashed Jack burger due to supply shortages, postponing its availability until mid-March.

Despite these hurdles, Jack in the Box reported a mild 0.6% drop in same-store sales, with a 2.5% decrease at Jack in the Box restaurants and a 1.4% fall at Del Taco. CEO Darin Harris noted an improvement in sales post-March and outlined a strategy to boost same-store sales. The company slightly lowered its FY24 same-store sales outlook to flat-to-low single digits, a modest adjustment from the previously anticipated low-to-mid single digits.

On a positive note, Jack in the Box is experiencing some relief in commodity costs, which, coupled with higher menu prices, led to a 220 basis points increase in Restaurant-Level Margin to 23.6%. This improvement has helped stabilize the company’s financials, as evidenced by a nearly unchanged Q2 EPS of $1.46 year-over-year. Furthermore, the FY24 EPS forecast has been adjusted slightly to $6.25-$6.40 from the earlier range of $6.25-$6.50, alleviating fears of a significant earnings downturn due to rising labor costs.

With the stock trading at its lowest since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the recent earnings reveal that the company is managing to navigate through tough times better than expected, providing some reassurance to concerned investors.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.