On May 20, 2022, William Harris, Director at Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY), purchased 100,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This purchase marks a significant insider buy, as per the records for the past year, which show no other insider buys or sells.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of the company were priced at C$0.07, resulting in a market cap of approximately C$5.214 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 9999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 18.2 and the company’s historical median.

This insider purchase could be a point of interest for investors, given the lack of other insider transactions over the past year. For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to visit the respective links.

