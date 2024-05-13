On May 13, 2024, Jessica Hopfield, Director at Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT, Financial), purchased 45,000 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings in the company to 45,000 shares.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT, Financial) is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative gene editing therapies to treat a broad range of diseases.

The shares were bought at a price of $5.64 per share, valuing the transaction at $253,800. Following this purchase, the market cap of Editas Medicine Inc stands at $467.11 million.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Editas Medicine Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells. The insider, Jessica Hopfield, has not sold any shares in the past year.

Regarding the stock's valuation, Editas Medicine Inc has a GF Value of $22.69, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.25. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a belief in the company's future prospects or undervaluation based on current market prices.

