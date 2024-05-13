On May 13, 2024, Jason Niswonger, Chief Admin & Sustainability Officer, sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products Inc (IBP, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $229.84 per share, totaling $1,379,040.

Installed Building Products Inc, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a leading installer of insulation and complementary building products for the residential new construction market and also for repair and remodeling markets across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year at Installed Building Products Inc, where there have been no insider buys but nine insider sells.

Shares of Installed Building Products Inc were trading at $229.84 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.82, which is above the industry median of 11.9.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Installed Building Products Inc is $146.49 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.57.

The above insider trend image reflects the selling pattern within the company, highlighting the absence of purchases and predominance of sales by insiders over the past year.

The GF Value image indicates that the stock is currently trading well above its estimated fair value, suggesting a potential overvaluation based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Installed Building Products Inc.

