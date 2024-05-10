On May 10, 2024, Meredith A. Kopit Levien, President & CEO of New York Times Co (NYT, Financial), executed a sale of 12,548 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 48,879 shares.

New York Times Co (NYT, Financial), known for its significant influence in the media industry, provides news and multimedia information. The company publishes its namesake newspaper and operates various multimedia platforms.

On the date of the sale, shares of New York Times Co were priced at $47.72. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $7.90 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 32.06, which is above the industry median of 19.07.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of New York Times Co's stock is estimated at $44.35. With the current price of $47.72, the stock is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and eight insider sells at New York Times Co. This trend in insider transactions can be visualized in the following insider trend image.

The recent sale by the insider further aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sells at the company, reflecting a consistent pattern of stock disposition by insiders over the evaluated period.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.