Q1 2024 Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Yes, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Taiwan Mobile conference call. Our chairperson today is Mr. Jamie Lin with some interest speaking Yokohama, just standing by for the question and answer session, and thank you all.



Jamie Lin - Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd - General Manager, Director



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone.



Welcome to Taiwan Mobile's First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call.



Before I start our presentation, let's first go over our disclaimer as per usual disclaimer. The information contained in this presentation, including all forward-looking information, is subject to change without notice whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise until mobile companies are limited or hereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation. No representation or warranty either expressed or implied is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein, nor is the information intended