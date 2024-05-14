Full Year 2024 Sonova Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Arnd Kaldowski - Sonova Holding AG - CEO, COO & Member of Management Board



Good afternoon everyone in the room here. Welcome to the sunny StÃ¤fa to keep the people on the call. I hope they also have a sunny day. And thanks for joining for the full year results, 2023/'24 of Sonova. I'm here together with the IR team and Birgit. Birgit will later go through the financials and will be with me on stage with regard to the questions and answers.



Regular disclaimer. Everybody knows the content. Therefore, I'm not going to read it, but please take note. We intend to spend about 35-ish minutes or so on the presentation, then we've ample time for Q&A. You all had a chance to get the material to be uploaded. Therefore, there's lots of material in the background and the backup for