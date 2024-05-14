Q1 2024 Harrow Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Harrow Inc first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jamie Webb, Director of Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jamie Webb - Harrow Inc - Director of Communications, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Harrow's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Before we begin today, let me remind you that the company's remarks may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law.



Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Harrow's control, including risk and uncertainties described from time to time in its SEC filings such as the risks and uncertainties related to the company's ability to make commercially available at FDA approved products and compounded formulations and technologies and FDA approval of certain drug candidates in a timely manner or at all.



