Q1 2024 Rockwell Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Rockwell Medical's first quarter 2024 results conference call and webcast. Please note, this event is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Heather Hunter, Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Rockwell Medical. Heather, please go ahead.



Heather Hunter - Rockwell Medical Inc - Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer



Good morning and thank you for joining us for this update on Rockwell Medical. Joining me on today's conference call are Dr. Mark Strobeck, Rockwell Medical's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jesse Neri, Rockwell Medical's Senior Vice President of Finance.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements about Rockwell Medical within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to the types of statements identified as forward-looking in our annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. These statements are