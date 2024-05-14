Q1 2024 Ocugen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Tiffany Hamilton - Ocugen Inc - Head of Communications



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call and webcast is Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Ocugen's Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, who provide a business update and an overview of our clinical and operational progress. Michael Breininger, our Corporate Controller, is also on the call to provide a financial update for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research and Development, and Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer, will be available to answer questions following the presentation.



This morning, we issued a press release detailing associated business and operational highlights for the first quarter of 2024. We encourage listeners to review the