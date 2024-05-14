Q2 2024 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Bridgeline Digital's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to Thomas Windhausen, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Thomas Windhausen - Bridgeline Digital Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Company Secretary



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Thomas Windhausen and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Bridgeline. I'm pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2024 second quarter conference call.



On the call with us this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline's President, and CEO. We'll begin the call with a discussion of business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results for the quarter. We will conclude by taking questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that during the conference call, comments that we make regarding Bridgeline that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements with the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and