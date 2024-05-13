On May 13, 2024, Jack Ferguson, Director at PC Connection Inc (CNXN, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. The shares were sold at a price of $64.94, totaling $649,400.

PC Connection Inc (CNXN, Financial) is a provider of a wide range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company offers products such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories that businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions use to connect, develop, and manage information.

The sale by the insider is part of a broader trend where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year at PC Connection Inc (CNXN, Financial). Over the past year, Jack Ferguson has sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, PC Connection Inc (CNXN, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $1.76 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 21.43, positioned below the industry median of 23.89 but above the historical median for the company.

The current stock price of $64.94 reflects a GF Value of $46.60, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39. This suggests that PC Connection Inc (CNXN, Financial) is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event and the valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their analysis of PC Connection Inc (CNXN, Financial) and its stock performance.

