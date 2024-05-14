Release Date: May 14, 2024

Positive Points

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT, Financial) has successfully reduced operating expenses by over 45% through improved manufacturing efficiency and strategic financial management.

The company secured an investment of $5.8 million at a 25% premium, demonstrating strong investor confidence and providing funds to accelerate key clinical programs.

MiNK-215, a leading program targeting fibroblast activation protein in solid tumors, showed promising preclinical activity and is supported by recent investment for rapid advancement.

Progress in the Phase 2 trial for agenT-797 in second-line gastric cancer, with enrollment actively underway and initial data expected later this year.

Published data from a Phase 1 clinical trial in severe respiratory distress highlighted the clinical activity of iNKT cells, supporting their potential in treating this condition with no effective approved therapies.

Negative Points

The company reported a net loss of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, indicating ongoing financial challenges despite reduced losses compared to the previous year.

While operational expenses have decreased, the reliance on external non-dilutive financing raises concerns about the sustainability of funding for future trials.

The complexity and early stage of clinical development for several of MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT)'s programs, such as MiNK-215 and agenT-797, present significant risks and uncertainties.

The need for additional financing to launch programs like the graft versus host disease trial, which has not yet secured necessary funding.

Dependence on the outcomes of upcoming clinical trials and data presentations to maintain investor confidence and secure further funding.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on how the enrollment in the Phase 2 gastric study has been going so far since you enrolled the first patient in February?

A: Jennifer Buell, President and CEO of MiNK Therapeutics, explained that the enrollment for the Phase 2 gastric cancer trial has been progressing rapidly, allowing for quick patient accrual. This fast pace is due to the trial's design, which does not require a 28-day waiting period between patient enrollments. She highlighted that the trial is designed to test the safety and efficacy of various treatment combinations, with a focus on a multi-drug combination involving iNKT cell therapy agent 797.

Q: Could you clarify how many patients are expected to be treated with each of the three treatment arms in that study?

A: Jennifer Buell noted that while the exact number of patients in each cohort has not been publicly specified, the study aims to have a sufficient number of participants to demonstrate the safety and activity of each treatment alone and in combination. The largest proportion of patients will be in the multi-combo arm, which includes several agents along with standard care.

Q: On the financial side, given the decrease in operating expenses this quarter, could you comment on your current priorities pipeline-wise and which indications you are focusing on?

A: Jennifer Buell stated that the significant reduction in operating expenses was largely due to external funding for the Phase 2 gastric cancer trial. The company's focus remains on delivering this trial's results and advancing programs in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and severe respiratory distress, both of which are expected to be externally financed. She also mentioned ongoing efforts to advance their MiNK-215 program with new investments.

Q: As you look to advance the MiNK-215 program into the clinic, what sorts of solid tumors do you expect to study?

A: Jennifer Buell responded that MiNK-215 will initially focus on SAP-expressing tumors, particularly in colorectal cancers and non-small cell lung cancer, due to the high unmet need and the molecule's preclinical efficacy in these areas. She also mentioned potential exploration in other SAP-expressing tumors like sarcoma.

Q: Regarding the ARDS program, where do things stand in terms of securing external funding?

A: Jennifer Buell indicated that the platform trial for the ARDS program has been identified, and the protocol has been designed with center activation underway. The terms of the contract for external funding are in the final stages of negotiation, with an announcement expected soon.

Q: Can you provide an update on the graft versus host disease program and its funding status?

A: Jennifer Buell mentioned that while the graft versus host disease program is a priority, it currently lacks the necessary financing to launch. The company remains focused on advancing clinical programs that are either externally financed or critical to their strategic goals, with graft versus host disease still in the planning phase without allocated capital.

