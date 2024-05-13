On May 13, 2024, Sandeep Nayyar, Chief Financial Officer of Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial), executed a sale of 4,839 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $77.25 per share, totaling approximately $373,712.75.

Power Integrations Inc specializes in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and other electronic components used primarily for high-voltage power conversion. The company is a leader in the semiconductor industry, providing components that enhance the performance and energy efficiency of electronic products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,380 shares of Power Integrations Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Power Integrations Inc were trading at $77.25 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 84.09, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 31.16 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price of $77.25 compared to the GF Value of $63.45 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, suggesting that Power Integrations Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations for Power Integrations Inc, as reflected in the company's stock price and market performance.

