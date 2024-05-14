Q1 2024 Reed's Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Reed's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Norman Snyder, Reed's, Chief Executive Officer; and Joann Tinnelly, Reed's, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements about Reed's business plans and 2024 guidance.



When discussing results the presenters may refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results.