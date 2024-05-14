Release Date: May 14, 2024

Positive Points

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON, Financial) reported continued progress in the Phase 2 ENVASARC pivotal trial, with the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommending the trial continue as planned.

Enva monotherapy was well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events reported, indicating a favorable safety profile.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has received fast-track and orphan drug designations for enva, potentially expediting regulatory review and enhancing market exclusivity.

The company's product development platform (PDP) has enabled cost-effective clinical trial execution, with significant cost savings compared to typical CRO charges, enhancing operational efficiency.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) successfully executed a license of the PDP for an upfront payment of $3 million, demonstrating the platform's commercial viability and potential for generating non-dilutive capital.

Negative Points

The objective response rate in patients treated with single-agent enva was relatively low at 11% by investigator review and 5.5% by blinded independent central review.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) is facing compliance issues with NASDAQ listing requirements, specifically needing to address deficiencies to maintain its listing.

The company reported a net loss of $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Cash reserves decreased slightly from $8.6 million at the end of December 2023 to $8 million by March 31, 2024, reflecting ongoing cash burn.

There is uncertainty regarding the final data from the ENVASARC pivotal trial and its impact on the company's future, especially concerning regulatory approval and market potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the margins expected from clinical trials run through the PDP for TRACON and its clients?

A: Charles Theuer, CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, explained that TRACON can conduct a trial at approximately $100,000 per patient, significantly lower than the $300,000 typically charged by CROs. For a 30-patient trial, TRACON would spend about $3 million but could charge a partner $9 million, guaranteeing this cost and providing a substantial profit margin of about 200%.

Q: What are the potential solutions for regaining compliance with NASDAQ's minimum requirements by early June, and how does this align with the timeline for the final ENVASARC data?

A: Charles Theuer mentioned that TRACON prefers to leverage its PDP to generate revenue, either through significant upfront payments for conducting trials or by licensing the PDP. This approach is favored over fundraising to meet NASDAQ's compliance for stockholder equity or market cap. The final ENVASARC data is expected just after the June compliance deadline, in Q3.

Q: Could you discuss the financial results for TRACON in the first quarter of 2024?

A: Scott Brown, CFO of TRACON, reported that R&D expenses were $1.9 million, down from $5 million in the same period the previous year, primarily due to the termination of a trial cohort. G&A expenses also decreased to $1.4 million from $2.3 million, attributed to lower legal costs. The net loss improved to $3.2 million from $8.5 million year-over-year.

Q: What updates can you provide on the ENVASARC trial?

A: Charles Theuer updated that the ENVASARC trial's interim safety and efficacy data were favorable, with the trial recommended to continue. The trial aims to demonstrate that enva is safer and more efficacious than Votrient. Final data from the trial is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

Q: Can you provide insights into the strategic use of TRACON’s product development platform (PDP)?

A: Charles Theuer highlighted the PDP’s role in reducing costs and increasing efficiency in clinical trials. TRACON plans to continue leveraging this platform to generate non-dilutive capital, either through additional licenses or by conducting clinical trials at lower costs compared to traditional CROs.

Q: What are the future plans regarding the regulatory pathway for enva?

A: TRACON plans to discuss a BLA filing strategy with the FDA if the ENVASARC trial achieves its primary endpoint. They also plan to initiate a trial combining enva with doxorubicin in the frontline setting for sarcoma, pending positive ENVASARC results.

