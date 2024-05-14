On May 14, 2024, Susan Bonner, the Chief Commercial Officer of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 70,777 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $14.81 each, as detailed in the SEC Filing. This transaction has adjusted the insider's holdings in the company significantly.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW, Financial) operates as a global provider of health and wellness products and services onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. The company offers a range of spa services, beauty treatments, and wellness experiences.

Over the past year, Susan Bonner has sold a total of 70,777 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The stock of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW, Financial) was trading at $14.81 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.55 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 54.67, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 19.92 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW, Financial) is estimated at $18.03 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.