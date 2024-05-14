Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Record-breaking quarterly net sales of $44.6 million, marking an increase of 17.8% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Achieved 18th consecutive quarter of year-over-year net revenue growth, demonstrating strong and consistent market performance.

Significant improvement in gross profit margin to 25.8%, up from 21.7% in the first quarter of 2023, driven by higher volumes and favorable transportation costs.

Net income nearly tripled to $2.4 million, with EPS rising to $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $0.8 million or $0.06 per share in the first quarter of 2023.

Continued dominance in the U.S. kefir market with a 22.6% increase in net sales of drinkable kefir, reinforcing Lifeway's leadership in the industry.

Negative Points

Increased selling, general, and administrative expenses, rising by $1.2 million to $7.8 million due to higher operational costs.

Capital spending rose by approximately $0.7 million to $2.5 million, reflecting higher investments needed to support ongoing growth.

Consumers continue to face macroeconomic pressures such as inflation and high interest rates, which could impact spending habits and demand for premium products.

While SG&A as a percentage of net sales remained stable, the absolute increase in expenses could impact profitability if not managed alongside continued revenue growth.

Dependence on the performance of the kefir market, with significant focus and resources dedicated to this single product category, which could pose risks if market dynamics shift.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the key drivers behind the record net sales this quarter?

A: Julie Smolyansky, CEO: The record net sales of $44.6 million were primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir. Our strategic sales and marketing investments have accelerated velocities, grown awareness, and attracted new consumers seeking premium, healthy products.

Q: How has the company managed to improve its gross profit margin this quarter?

A: Julie Smolyansky, CEO: The gross profit margin improved to 25.8% due to higher volumes of Lifeway-branded products and favorable transportation costs. Our proactive management of supply and transportation has been key in matching increasing demand efficiently.

Q: What are the company's plans for capital expenditure in 2024?

A: Julie Smolyansky, CEO: We plan to spend approximately $2.5 million on capital expenditures, focusing on growth capital, cost reduction, and facility improvements. This includes new product innovation and enhancements, as well as investments to improve manufacturing efficiency and safety.

Q: Could you elaborate on the performance of Lifeway's kefir products this quarter?

A: Julie Smolyansky, CEO: Our drinkable kefir sales increased by 22.6% to $36.5 million. This growth is a testament to our strong market position and our focus on meeting the health-conscious consumer's demand for high-quality, nutritious products.

Q: What new product innovations or trends is Lifeway exploring currently?

A: Julie Smolyansky, CEO: We are continuously evaluating trends within the probiotic and health food space. Recent innovations include guava low-fat kefir and organic whole milk products. We're also capitalizing on the growing consumer interest in soft cheese products with our Lifeway Farmers Cheese.

Q: How is Lifeway leveraging marketing and advertising to boost brand exposure and sales?

A: Julie Smolyansky, CEO: We are investing in targeted advertising on retail partner sites and general e-commerce platforms, partnering with social media influencers, and running in-store promotions. These efforts are designed to drive trial, capture new customers, and boost retention rates.

