Charles Gayer, Chief Commercial Officer of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX, Financial), purchased 30,000 shares of the company on May 13, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through this SEC Filing.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $5.47. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $1.26 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are factored into the GF Value calculation. The GF Value of $17.29 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.32, indicating the stock might be undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider buy could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance, considering the current stock valuation and recent trading prices.

