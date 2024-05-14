Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT, Financial) is advancing its clinical candidate BDC 3042, showing safety and tolerability in Phase one dose escalation.

The company is shifting focus to its next-generation ICE platform, which includes promising preclinical data on BDC 4182 targeting Claudin 18.2.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) has extended its cash runway into the second half of 2026, allowing further development of its prioritized programs.

Leadership changes and strategic refocusing are aimed at optimizing operations and maximizing shareholder value.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) maintains strong collaborations with Genmab and Toray, enhancing its development capabilities.

Negative Points

Discontinuation of the BDC 1001 program due to underperformance in Phase two, despite initial signs of activity.

Approximately 50% workforce reduction as part of strategic refocusing, impacting company morale and operational capacity.

Competitive landscape challenges remain high, especially in areas like Claudin 18.2 targeting, where other therapies are also advancing.

Outgoing leadership including the CEO and Chief Medical Officer, which could lead to transitional challenges despite planned smooth handover.

The inherent risks of drug development in oncology, which could affect the progress and success of new and ongoing programs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate more on why and how Claudin 18.2 ISAC is more potent than the first gen platform?

A: Michael Alonso, Senior Vice President of Research at Bolt Biotherapeutics, explained that the next-generation ISACs, including the Claudin 18.2 targeting BDC 4182, have been designed with enhanced potency and activities. These improvements include a more potent TLR7/8 agonist, enhanced phagocytosis, and optimized conjugation chemistry, which collectively lead to increased antitumor activity, especially in tumors with lower antigen density.

Q: What was the trigger to discontinue the BDC 1001 program?

A: Willie Quinn, CEO of Bolt Biotherapeutics, noted that the decision to discontinue BDC 1001 was tough but necessary to allocate resources more effectively. Dawn Colburn, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, added that the expansion cohorts did not meet the expected 30% response rate seen in earlier trials, leading to the program's discontinuation.

Q: Can you discuss the differentiation of the payload on BDC 4182 relative to BDC 1001?

A: Michael Alonso highlighted that the payload for BDC 4182 is significantly more potent on both TLR7 and TLR8 compared to BDC 1001. This enhancement is expected to activate the innate immune system more robustly, leading to greater antitumor activity.

Q: What is the most compelling argument for targeting TAMs with BDC 3042?

A: Michael Alonso discussed that targeting TAMs with BDC 3042 is compelling because it can repolarize tumor-associated macrophages into a tumor-destructive state. The specific expression of the target in tumor-associated myeloid cells, with modest expression elsewhere, allows for effective tumor targeting.

Q: How confident are you in seeing monotherapy activity with BDC 3042 in dose escalation?

A: Dawn Colburn expressed cautious optimism about observing monotherapy activity with BDC 3042 in upcoming dose levels, based on preclinical models. However, she noted that it is still early in the clinical evaluation process.

Q: What are the learnings from the BDC 1001 experience that are being applied to new programs?

A: Dawn Colburn mentioned that despite discontinuing BDC 1001, the program provided valuable insights into the safety and clinical activity of ISAC technology, which are being leveraged in developing new assets like BDC 4182.

